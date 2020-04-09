EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of EVI Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.49. EVI Industries shares last traded at $16.95, with a volume of 34,900 shares traded.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.66 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in EVI Industries by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in EVI Industries by 465.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in EVI Industries by 1,116.3% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 87,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 80,016 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in EVI Industries by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in EVI Industries by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter.

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, leases, and rents commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. It also supplies related replacement parts and accessories; designs and plans laundry, dry cleaning, and boiler systems; and provides installation and maintenance services to commercial, industrial, institutional, government, and retail customers.

