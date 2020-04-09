Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) Shares Up 11.1%

Excelsior Mining Corp. (TSE:MIN) shares were up 11.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50, approximately 128,908 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 204,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.67.

Excelsior Mining Company Profile (TSE:MIN)

Excelsior Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Gunnison copper project covering an area of approximately 9,560 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona; and the Johnson Camp Mine.

