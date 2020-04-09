Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.55

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.55 and traded as low as $5.81. Exco Technologies shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 28,545 shares changing hands.

XTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Exco Technologies from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Exco Technologies from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Exco Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $215.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.54.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$120.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$124.45 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Exco Technologies Limited will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. This is a positive change from Exco Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.75%.

Exco Technologies Company Profile (TSE:XTC)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.