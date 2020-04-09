Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) had its target price decreased by Northland Securities from $5.50 to $4.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EXFO. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Exfo from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Exfo from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exfo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exfo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Exfo in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Exfo presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.86.

Shares of EXFO stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $2.99. 6,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,535. The firm has a market cap of $161.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.39. Exfo has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $4.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $55.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.20 million. Exfo had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exfo will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXFO. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Exfo in the 4th quarter worth $604,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exfo by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 354,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exfo by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 371,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 17,146 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exfo by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,119,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares during the period. 10.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

