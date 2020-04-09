EXMR FDN Market Capitalization Reaches $309,634.35 (EXMR)

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 42.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One EXMR FDN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0491 or 0.00000674 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EXMR FDN has a total market cap of $309,634.35 and $10,254.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EXMR FDN has traded 54.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EXMR FDN alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00053376 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $347.23 or 0.04771791 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00067159 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037262 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013691 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005720 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013688 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009025 BTC.

EXMR FDN Token Profile

EXMR is a PoW/PoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 tokens. EXMR FDN’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR . EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin

EXMR FDN Token Trading

EXMR FDN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR FDN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EXMR FDN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EXMR FDN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMR FDN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.