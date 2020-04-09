Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $73.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.13% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Expeditors' primary revenue-generating segment, Airfreight Services, performed disappointingly in 2019 (revenues declined 10.5%) mainly due to slowdown in global trade following the U.S.-China trade war. This key unit is likely to have performed dismally in first-quarter 2020 as well due to low volumes in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Detailed results will be available on May 5, 2020. Unfavorable pricing is also a major headwind to the company. High operating expenses further add to its woes. However, we are impressed by Expeditors' efforts to reward shareholders through dividends and buybacks. We are also encouraged by Expeditors’ sound balance sheet. As of Dec 31, 2019, the company had no long-term debt. Shares of Expeditors have outperformed its industry in a year's time, mainly owing to these tailwinds.”

Several other research analysts have also commented on EXPD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.60.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.48. 1,510,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,020. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.09. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $52.55 and a 12 month high of $81.64.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $66,865.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,327.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $274,318.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,779,784.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

