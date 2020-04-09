Feathercoin (FTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.85 Million

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC, Upbit, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and $2,860.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Feathercoin alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00017676 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

Feathercoin (CRYPTO:FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 273,805,800 coins. The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Upbit, QBTC, CoinExchange, BX Thailand, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Feathercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feathercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.