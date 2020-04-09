FirstService (TSE:FSV) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $126.48

FirstService Corp (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $126.48 and traded as low as $104.26. FirstService shares last traded at $106.10, with a volume of 78,171 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$120.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.29.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.34). The firm had revenue of C$891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$859.62 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstService Corp will post 3.5399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.12%.

About FirstService (TSE:FSV)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

