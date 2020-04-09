FLETA Price Up 3.6% Over Last Week (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One FLETA token can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges including GDAC and DigiFinex. In the last week, FLETA has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. FLETA has a market capitalization of $3.44 million and $4.08 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013746 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.17 or 0.02948739 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00206247 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00049103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00046228 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000703 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About FLETA

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 788,514,397 tokens. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain . FLETA’s official website is fleta.io . The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling FLETA

FLETA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

