Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Shares of Focus Graphite Inc (CVE:FMS) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. Focus Graphite shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 155,018 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96. The company has a market cap of $7.48 million and a P/E ratio of -1.82.

About Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS)

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its principal property is the Lac Knife graphite deposit that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 2,986.31 hectares located in the Côte-Nord region of Québec.

