Fortis (TSE:FTS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $54.57

Shares of Fortis Inc (TSE:FTS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $54.57 and traded as high as $56.46. Fortis shares last traded at $54.80, with a volume of 2,050,455 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$59.25.

The firm has a market cap of $23.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$53.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.23 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortis Inc will post 2.8599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortis (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

