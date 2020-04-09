Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.45.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Forty Seven from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $95.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Forty Seven from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Forty Seven from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other Forty Seven news, Director Ravindra Majeti sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $908,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,087,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,527,389.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ann D. Rhoads sold 1,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $183,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 360,601 shares of company stock worth $31,517,983. 37.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Forty Seven by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forty Seven by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Forty Seven during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forty Seven during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Forty Seven during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTSV stock remained flat at $$95.51 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 0.40. Forty Seven has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $95.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.23.

About Forty Seven

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

