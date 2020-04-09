Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $641.53

Shares of Fresnillo Plc (LON:FRES) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $641.53 and traded as high as $704.80. Fresnillo shares last traded at $694.60, with a volume of 1,400,748 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FRES. Barclays lowered their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 680 ($8.95) to GBX 640 ($8.42) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresnillo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 680.11 ($8.95).

Get Fresnillo alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 652.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 641.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. Fresnillo’s payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

About Fresnillo (LON:FRES)

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Juanicipio, Las Casas, Cebollitas Cluster, Centauro Deep, Centauro Pit Expansion as part of Herradura, and Orisyvo.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.