FUTURAX Hits Market Cap of $3,829.35 (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 9th. One FUTURAX token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Mercatox and Fatbtc. Over the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded down 22.3% against the dollar. FUTURAX has a total market cap of $3,829.35 and approximately $741.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004789 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00066640 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00381151 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00001026 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00016117 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006963 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00012569 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001541 BTC.

FUTURAX Profile

FUTURAX (CRYPTO:FTXT) is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

FUTURAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Fatbtc and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

