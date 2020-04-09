General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.36.

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $24.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,477,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,879,400. General Motors has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $41.90. The company has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.55 and a 200-day moving average of $33.34.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien purchased 22,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $514,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,514.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GM. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $524,865,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,290,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $449,844,000 after buying an additional 3,218,806 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,161,218 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $335,304,000 after buying an additional 3,037,349 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $91,500,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,284,507 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $669,213,000 after buying an additional 2,474,457 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

