Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential downside of 9.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised Goldman Sachs BDC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.25 to $15.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.15.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Goldman Sachs BDC stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.22. 877,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,510. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $587.42 million, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.29. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $22.50.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $35.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.44 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Goldman Sachs BDC news, insider Jonathan Lamm bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $35,280.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,760. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jaime Ardila bought 5,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,651.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,445 shares in the company, valued at $330,349.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 24,289 shares of company stock worth $313,833 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 252,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 16,005 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,126,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 35.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.