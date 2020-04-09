Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for CRH (NYSE:CRH)

CRH (NYSE:CRH)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CRH. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays lowered shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CRH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

Get CRH alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRH traded up $2.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.86. 123,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,893,983. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.46. CRH has a 52-week low of $17.73 and a 52-week high of $40.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in CRH by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the first quarter worth $211,000. 5.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.