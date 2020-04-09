Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) to Buy

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) was upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $59.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $64.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.27.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $52.25. 1,665,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,856,928. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $73.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.18. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $406,919.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 265,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,267,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 35,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.