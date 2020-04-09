Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $42.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $1.00 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Great Southern Bancorp an industry rank of 164 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GSBC shares. ValuEngine lowered Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 73.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,067,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 262.3% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 11,464 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 21.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GSBC traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.83. 64,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,733. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.21. Great Southern Bancorp has a one year low of $32.23 and a one year high of $64.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $547.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.18.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $52.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.90 million. Equities analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.