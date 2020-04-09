Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.
Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $42.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $1.00 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Great Southern Bancorp an industry rank of 164 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GSBC shares. ValuEngine lowered Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.
NASDAQ:GSBC traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.83. 64,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,733. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.21. Great Southern Bancorp has a one year low of $32.23 and a one year high of $64.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $547.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.18.
Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $52.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.90 million. Equities analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.
About Great Southern Bancorp
Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.
