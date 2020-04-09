Green Organic Dutchman (TSE:TGOD) Trading Down 100%

Shares of Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd (TSE:TGOD) were down 100% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.29, approximately 1,562,671 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 2,289,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$536,390.00.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Green Organic Dutchman from C$2.40 to C$1.30 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $84.67 million and a PE ratio of -0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.85.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiary, The Green Organic Dutchman Ltd., operates as a cannabinoid-based research and development company in Canada. It produces organic cannabis products, including organic dried cannabis, cannabis oils and edibles, fresh cannabis, and seeds for medical applications.

