GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Price Target Cut to $4.00

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $4.50 to $4.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.74% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for GreenSky’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GSKY. BidaskClub cut GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut GreenSky from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. GreenSky has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

NASDAQ:GSKY traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.03. 654,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,737. The company has a market capitalization of $665.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.49. GreenSky has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $16.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average of $7.34.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 103.33% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GreenSky will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in GreenSky during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in GreenSky during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GreenSky during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in GreenSky during the 4th quarter worth about $15,909,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in GreenSky during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

