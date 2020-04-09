GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Price Target Cut to $4.00

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $4.50 to $4.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.74% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for GreenSky’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GSKY. BidaskClub cut GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut GreenSky from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. GreenSky has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.38.
NASDAQ:GSKY traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.03. 654,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,737. The company has a market capitalization of $665.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.49. GreenSky has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $16.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average of $7.34.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in GreenSky during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in GreenSky during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GreenSky during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in GreenSky during the 4th quarter worth about $15,909,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in GreenSky during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.23% of the company’s stock.
About GreenSky
GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.
Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?
Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.