Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) PT Lowered to $130.00

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HAE. CJS Securities raised Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Haemonetics from $148.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

Shares of NYSE HAE traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.46. 644,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,408. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $63.41 and a 52-week high of $140.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.50 and a 200-day moving average of $115.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.69.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.18. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $259.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $38,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $130,549.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,818 shares of company stock worth $484,498 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth $82,965,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,122,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $243,853,000 after acquiring an additional 229,602 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,694,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $309,633,000 after acquiring an additional 143,800 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 606,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,638,000 after acquiring an additional 114,991 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Haemonetics by 181.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 156,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,956,000 after purchasing an additional 100,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

