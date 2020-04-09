Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at MKM Partners from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HAS. BidaskClub raised shares of Hasbro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $86.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from to in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.12.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Shares of HAS stock traded up $1.52 on Tuesday, hitting $75.67. 1,507,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,718. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $126.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.35. Hasbro had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. FMR LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 737,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $836,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Hasbro by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hasbro by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 98,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.