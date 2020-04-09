HC Wainwright Lowers Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) Price Target to $2.00

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) had its price target cut by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Menlo Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

MNLO traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.20. 4,038,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,441. Menlo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.45.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts predict that Menlo Therapeutics will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Menlo Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 20,066 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 53,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 12,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Menlo Therapeutics Company Profile

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

