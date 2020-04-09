Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential downside of 8.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Healthcare Trust Of America from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

Get Healthcare Trust Of America alerts:

HTA traded up $1.89 on Tuesday, hitting $27.35. 3,174,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,504. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.82. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $34.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 195.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.63.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.38). Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $176.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.01 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust Of America will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Vicki U. Booth acquired 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $50,837.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,443.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 283.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 158,259 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 4.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 37,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 19.1% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 2.7% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the third quarter worth about $257,000.

About Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.