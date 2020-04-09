Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential downside of 8.59% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Healthcare Trust Of America from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.
HTA traded up $1.89 on Tuesday, hitting $27.35. 3,174,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,504. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.82. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $34.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 195.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.63.
In other news, Director Vicki U. Booth acquired 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $50,837.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,443.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 283.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 158,259 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 4.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 37,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 19.1% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 2.7% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the third quarter worth about $257,000.
About Healthcare Trust Of America
Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.
Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?
Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.