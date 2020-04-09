HeartBout Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,257.00 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. HeartBout has a total market capitalization of $54,109.82 and approximately $1,257.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HeartBout has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One HeartBout token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013689 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.58 or 0.02960747 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00206258 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00049206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00045862 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About HeartBout

HeartBout launched on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com

Buying and Selling HeartBout

HeartBout can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

