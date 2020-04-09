Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) PT Lowered to $32.00

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) had its price objective cut by research analysts at DA Davidson from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.05% from the stock’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

HTLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

NASDAQ:HTLF traded up $2.51 on Tuesday, hitting $32.67. 172,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,099. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Heartland Financial USA has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $51.85. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 23.65% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $140.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Chairman Lynn B. Fuller bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $30,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,258.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 5,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

