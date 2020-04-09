Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $85.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Hexcel to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $88.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.20.

Shares of Hexcel stock traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $35.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,801,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,917. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.19. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $28.05 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $564.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hexcel news, CEO Nick L. Stanage acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.15 per share, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 283,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,790,317.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,962,000 after purchasing an additional 381,251 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

