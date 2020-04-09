Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) PT Lowered to $34.00

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $51.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 13.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wood & Company raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Shares of HIW traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.40. 1,155,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,654. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.05. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $52.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $192.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.66 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller purchased 1,000 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 95,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,445,322.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

