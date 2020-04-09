Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) PT Lowered to $65.00

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $92.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HLT. BMO Capital Markets cut Hilton Hotels from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura lowered their price objective on Hilton Hotels from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Hilton Hotels in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Hilton Hotels from $110.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.75.

NYSE:HLT traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.45. 7,532,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,965,406. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.37. Hilton Hotels has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 770.65% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hilton Hotels will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Hotels announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Hilton Hotels news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $4,003,029.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,719,928.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Hotels in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Hotels in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Hotels in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hilton Hotels by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

