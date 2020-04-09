Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

HMLP has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Hoegh LNG Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hoegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Hoegh LNG Partners from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.20.

Shares of HMLP traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.95. 410,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,086. Hoegh LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.86. The company has a market cap of $177.97 million, a PE ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.61.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Hoegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 36.26% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $38.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.36 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Hoegh LNG Partners will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,360 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Hoegh LNG Partners by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Hoegh LNG Partners during the third quarter valued at about $1,823,000. Western Standard LLC grew its holdings in Hoegh LNG Partners by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 139,979 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 71,283 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Hoegh LNG Partners by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,489 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hoegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

