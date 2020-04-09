HollyWoodCoin (HWC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1,711.21

HollyWoodCoin (CURRENCY:HWC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 9th. One HollyWoodCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Crex24. Over the last seven days, HollyWoodCoin has traded 40.5% lower against the US dollar. HollyWoodCoin has a market cap of $1,711.21 and $3.00 worth of HollyWoodCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005807 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000265 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin Profile

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. HollyWoodCoin’s total supply is 42,892,944 coins and its circulating supply is 23,537,666 coins. The official website for HollyWoodCoin is hollywoodcoin.us . HollyWoodCoin’s official Twitter account is @Hollywood_Coin

Buying and Selling HollyWoodCoin

HollyWoodCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HollyWoodCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HollyWoodCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HollyWoodCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

