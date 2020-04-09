Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 54.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 988 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Loop Capital raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.24.

NYSE:HD traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $194.82. 6,092,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,564,296. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.45. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $247.36. The firm has a market cap of $192.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

