Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) PT Lowered to $11.00

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.64% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels and Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.
NYSE:HST traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.91. 11,531,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,217,364. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.35. Host Hotels and Resorts has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average of $16.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 112,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 379,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.
