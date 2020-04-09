Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) PT Lowered to $11.00

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.64% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels and Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

NYSE:HST traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.91. 11,531,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,217,364. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.35. Host Hotels and Resorts has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average of $16.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels and Resorts will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 112,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 379,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

