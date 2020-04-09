Hovde Group Lowers Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) to Market Perform

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) was downgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $65.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $74.00. Hovde Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.24% from the stock’s previous close.

NCBS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NCBS traded up $3.54 on Tuesday, hitting $58.96. 37,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,628. Nicolet Bankshares has a 12 month low of $47.34 and a 12 month high of $75.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $43.78 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.