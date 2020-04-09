Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $47.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HPP. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

NYSE:HPP traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.15. 2,458,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,673,285. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $38.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.80 and a 200 day moving average of $33.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 100.56, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.44). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser purchased 75,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,603,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,060.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $299,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,210,667.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 113,125 shares of company stock worth $2,654,710 over the last quarter. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,062,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $717,695,000 after buying an additional 188,470 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,427,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,058,000 after buying an additional 53,831 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,622,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,673,000 after buying an additional 396,409 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,497,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,680,000 after buying an additional 77,219 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,511,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,576,000 after buying an additional 90,630 shares during the period.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

