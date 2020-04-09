Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its price objective dropped by Wells Fargo & Co from $72.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on H. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $89.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet cut Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.16. 1,730,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $94.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 516.41 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.35 and its 200-day moving average is $75.97.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.27. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider David Udell sold 4,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $360,309.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $111,629.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,034 shares in the company, valued at $421,245.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.