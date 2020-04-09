Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

H has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $89.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.29.

Hyatt Hotels stock traded up $1.76 on Tuesday, hitting $53.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,730,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,215. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $94.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 516.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.27. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $111,629.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,245.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Udell sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $360,309.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 37.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

