IDEX (IDEX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3,423.00

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. IDEX has a market cap of $7.19 million and approximately $3,423.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IDEX has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar. One IDEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IDEX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013799 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.39 or 0.02923627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00205553 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00049150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00046284 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,674,826 tokens. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . The official website for IDEX is idex.market . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling IDEX

IDEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.