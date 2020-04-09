Ignition Price Tops $0.0576 on Top Exchanges (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 32.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last seven days, Ignition has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ignition has a market capitalization of $73,712.63 and approximately $74.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignition coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0576 or 0.00000792 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00035734 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00056798 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,289.77 or 1.00178119 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 36% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000963 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00065152 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000091 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

Ignition (CRYPTO:IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,292,970 coins and its circulating supply is 1,279,797 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org

Buying and Selling Ignition

Ignition can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

