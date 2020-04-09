ImageCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.05 Million (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 9th. In the last week, ImageCoin has traded 61.8% higher against the dollar. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0632 or 0.00000870 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $1.05 million worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004167 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00001092 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 43% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 54.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About ImageCoin

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 19,703,441 coins and its circulating supply is 18,703,443 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

