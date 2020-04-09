IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of IMPINJ from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of IMPINJ from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of IMPINJ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of IMPINJ from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Get IMPINJ alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PI traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.79. The company had a trading volume of 477,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,924. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.79. The company has a current ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $385.22 million, a P/E ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 2.54. IMPINJ has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $40.24.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.10 million. IMPINJ had a negative net margin of 15.04% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts forecast that IMPINJ will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $30,821.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $294,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cary Baker acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 105,485 shares of company stock worth $2,082,700 and sold 23,294 shares worth $594,958. Corporate insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PI. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in IMPINJ by 44.2% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 981,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,269,000 after acquiring an additional 300,788 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in IMPINJ by 58.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,064,000 after acquiring an additional 180,513 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in IMPINJ by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 320,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,278,000 after acquiring an additional 84,488 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in IMPINJ by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 280,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 63,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in IMPINJ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

IMPINJ Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for IMPINJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPINJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.