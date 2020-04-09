Imugene (ASX:IMU) Shares Down 100%

Imugene Limited (ASX:IMU) shares traded down 100% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$0.02 ($0.01) and last traded at A$0.02 ($0.02), 19,897,326 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$147,951.00 ($104,929.79).

The business has a fifty day moving average of A$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.03. The firm has a market cap of $119.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 12.59 and a current ratio of 12.78.

About Imugene (ASX:IMU)

Imugene Limited, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops mimotopes and small molecule drug candidates in Australia. Its lead product is HER-Vaxx, a proprietary HER2 +ve cancer vaccine that stimulates a polyclonal antibody response to HER2/neu receptors, which are expressed on the surface of tumors, including gastric, breast, ovarian, and pancreatic cancers.

