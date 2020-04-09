Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Given New $7.50 Price Target at Citigroup

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) had its price objective cut by analysts at Citigroup from $15.75 to $7.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 24.55% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.
Independence Realty Trust stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.94. 1,370,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,128. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The firm has a market cap of $776.05 million, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.90.
In other Independence Realty Trust news, CEO Scott Schaeffer purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $234,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,228.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $268,582 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,008,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,558,000 after purchasing an additional 123,959 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 116,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 34,391 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 514,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 22,283 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $898,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,327,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,690,000 after purchasing an additional 45,264 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Independence Realty Trust Company Profile
Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.
Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.