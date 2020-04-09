Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Given New $7.50 Price Target at Citigroup

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) had its price objective cut by analysts at Citigroup from $15.75 to $7.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 24.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Independence Realty Trust stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.94. 1,370,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,128. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The firm has a market cap of $776.05 million, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.90.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $51.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.28 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Independence Realty Trust news, CEO Scott Schaeffer purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $234,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,228.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $268,582 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,008,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,558,000 after purchasing an additional 123,959 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 116,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 34,391 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 514,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 22,283 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $898,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,327,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,690,000 after purchasing an additional 45,264 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

