Ink (INK) Trading Up 10.8% Over Last 7 Days

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Ink has a market capitalization of $777,101.84 and $7,052.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including EXX, Bit-Z, CoinEgg and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Ink has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ink alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013689 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $215.58 or 0.02960747 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00206258 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00049206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00045862 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Ink

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ink is ink.one

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, ZB.COM, EXX, LBank, HitBTC, Coinrail, CoinEgg, CoinBene, Exrates, Gate.io, Bit-Z, Coinnest and Exmo. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.