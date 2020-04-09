INO COIN Tops 1-Day Volume of $500,778.00 (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One INO COIN token can currently be purchased for $1.73 or 0.00023859 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and Exrates. INO COIN has a market cap of $312.22 million and $500,778.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, INO COIN has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013729 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $214.35 or 0.02948492 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00206037 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00049109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00045775 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

INO COIN Token Profile

INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 tokens. INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling INO COIN

INO COIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

