Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on INO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital started coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.39.

NASDAQ INO traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.12. 11,591,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,192,858. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.77. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $19.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average of $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.03.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,901.99% and a negative return on equity of 259.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Weiner sold 3,500 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $38,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 828,610 shares in the company, valued at $9,230,715.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jong Joseph Kim purchased 22,500 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $69,975.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,198.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 6,998 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 34,979 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,061,000. Institutional investors own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

