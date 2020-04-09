Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on INSG. ValuEngine raised Inseego from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. National Securities raised Inseego from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inseego from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub raised Inseego from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Inseego in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.14.

INSG stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.45. 6,563,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,142,229. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.44. Inseego has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $699.77 million, a P/E ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inseego will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Inseego during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Inseego by 6,363.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Inseego by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inseego in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Inseego during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. 38.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

