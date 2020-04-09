Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,062 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. 66.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.28.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $577,477.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,511.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Insiders sold a total of 35,633 shares of company stock worth $2,034,646 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,496,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,285,037. The firm has a market cap of $249.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.25.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

