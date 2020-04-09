International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Given New $154.00 Price Target at UBS Group

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $163.00 to $154.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IFF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.90 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays restated a sell rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $132.00.

IFF traded up $6.12 on Wednesday, reaching $127.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,543,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,736. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.20 and a 200-day moving average of $125.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $92.14 and a one year high of $152.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

In other news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $127,318.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,705.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 134,267 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.80 per share, with a total value of $12,862,778.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,788,931 shares of company stock valued at $208,025,303 and sold 2,518 shares valued at $310,953. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

